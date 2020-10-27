ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Barack Obama is speaking in Orlando today on behalf of his former vice president, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Obama’s appearance, at a so-called drive-in rally, comes as the Florida campaign of President Donald Trump apparently has found a new gear. Opinion polls show Trump having closed Biden’s lead in the Sunshine State, and at least one recent poll shows him in the lead.

The event is being live-streamed on Biden's YouTube channel and facebook.com/fladems.

The former president’s appearance also adds to a flurry of recent visits from both campaigns to the crucial I-4 corridor. Trump has made three Central Florida appearances in two weeks, including Friday in The Villages retirement community.

Obama aims to add oomph to the Biden campaign in this crucial battleground state, which awards 29 electoral votes. His appearance one week before Election Day allows Biden to concentrate this week on other swing states, including Midwestern states that turned for Trump against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Biden is scheduled to visit Georgia today. His week includes appearances in Michigan and Wisconsin, plus two stops in Florida —Tampa and Broward County — on Thursday.

President Obama in Orlando, campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, says they’ll end the chaos in the nation that President Trump has created. pic.twitter.com/YgAxC2SbS5 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 27, 2020

Elsewhere in Florida, Ivanka Trump was scheduled to speak on her father's behalf in Sarasota, and the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was scheduled to speak at noon in Cocoa before heading to Panama City Beach and Pensacola.

Biden leads nationally, according to many polls, but hopes to avoid Election Day surprises from Trump, who in 2016 stunned Clinton with victories in key battleground states and won the presidency despite losing the popular vote.

Today’s Obama appearance apparently will model that of Kamala Harris, who appeared last week at an Orlando drive-in rally, which promotes social distancing. Harris, Biden’s running mate, spoke at a podium as supporters stood beside or sat inside their cars.

The Biden campaign hasn’t released details on Obama’s appearance.

Obama apparently will use his clout to encourage a broader enthusiasm for Biden’s candidacy and perhaps refute claims about Biden from the Trump campaign. In Miami-Dade County over the weekend, Obama asserted that Biden isn’t a socialist — an emphasis that, while alienating the left wing of the Democratic Party, aims to assure moderate Democrats and woo moderate Republicans.

