DUNNELLON, Fla. - Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was killed in a Sunday morning plane crash, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. in a field near the Dunnellon Airport.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bloom said Graham was flying the small plane alone.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be part of the investigation.

Bloom said Graham enjoyed flying and considered it a hobby. His contract to remain police chief in Ocala had just been extended, Bloom said.

He leaves behind a wife and three adult children.

“The family of Chief Greg Graham, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all who knew Chief Graham experienced a tragedy today.” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. “Right now, the focus is to assist his family and his family in blue who are impacted by his sudden and tragic loss.

The crash site was in the area of the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Ave.

