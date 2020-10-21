ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After numerous COVID-19 tests came back positive at Timber Creek High School, Orange County Schools announced Wednesday that the entire school would be moving to online learning.

The shift to LaunchED@Home will start Thursday and will last until at least November 4, district officials said in a statement.

"This decision is out of an abundance of caution after being notified of 14 positive COVID-19 cases," the statement said. "The (Florida Department of Health) traced most of the positive cases back to events in the community that are now impacting the school with more than 200 quarantine letters being issued.

"During this time, the entire campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as the health and safety of everyone is a top priority."

Orange County Schools officials did not specify what types of community events may have contributed to the positive coronavirus tests and quarantines.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered for Timber Creek High School students and staff at the school.

The school also canceled all athletic events and extracurricular activities, with the exception of football.

"All football players, coaches and trainers tested negative during their last round of testing and have since remained in their learning cohort," the statement said.