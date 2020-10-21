SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Despite being in a pandemic people are still hitting in the polls in person and voting by mail in large numbers.

What You Need To Know One-third of Seminole County voters requested a mail-in ballot this year



In 2016, there were 76,000 mail-in ballot requests; in 2020 there have bee more than 130,000



Elections workers in Seminole County can process about 22,000 ballots in six hours

Turnout has been so significant, some elections offices are starting the canvassing process early this year.

In Seminole County, they started that Wednesday, three days earlier than in past elections.

“We added three extra days because of our increase," said Seminole County Elections Supervisor Chris Anderson. "This time in 2016 we had 76,000 vote-by-mail requests; as we stand here we have over 130,000 vote-by-mail requests.”

Anderson said that about one-third of Seminole County’s registered voters requested a mail in ballot this year.

Inside a room at the elections office Wednesday, the canvassing board and election workers were doing as much as they could before Election Day with mail in ballots.

“They are opening the envelopes, removing the ballots from the Secrecy sleeve and processing them through the machines to make sure the oval targets are correct also making sure, if there is any issue with signatures, we get the cure affidavit out to the voters,” said Anderson.

Anderson said his office can process about 22,000 ballots in six hours.

Orange County also started its process. Election workers are seeing huge numbers. They have already received 153,000 mail in ballots.

As for Seminole County, Anderson said they will keep this process going, heading toward election day.

“Tomorrow, if we do another 13,000 it gets added from what we did today," he said. "We don't see those results — you cant look at the results by those races because its illegal — you are adding to that total and you are watching that bucket fill up more and more for vote by mail.”

Anderson said as they continue to do this work, the results will become available after 7 p.m. on Election night.