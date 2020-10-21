PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Cruise industry workers rallied at Port Canaveral Wednesday to plead for the ships to start sailing again, after seven months of being shutdown.

"It's been rough," longshoreman Kimberly Charlton said. "We haven't worked since March, we have no income in the entire family."

The longshoreman trade of loading cruise ships is indeed a family affair for the Charltons.

"My dad has worked on these docks since the 80's," she said.

When the cruise lines shutdown due to the pandemic in March, they all lost their livelihood. Then they all contracted the virus, and her father Phillip had a bout with Stage 3 cancer.

Charlton says their savings and retirement are depleted, and college savings for the children is gone.

"I don't have anything left," Charlton said, tearing up.

They are not alone. Jobs like travel agents, gate agents and vacation planners are in trouble.



"Everyone associated with the cruise industry is taking a hit right now," said Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray.

Workers say ships should start sailing again based on 74 recommendations submitted to the CDC, things like enhanced cleaning methods, more shore excursion controls and protecting crew to keep guests safe, limiting capacity from 30% to 50%, and screening passengers before entering the terminal and the ship.

"Let's start cruising back safely," said Richard Ross, president of the International Longshoreman's Association Local 1359-1860.

Workers are asking that the October 31 cruising ban be allowed to expire.

Kimberly Charlton just wants her family to prosper again. "It's really important for us to go back to work," she said.

Similar rallies were held at other ports across the state, like Miami and Tampa.

Statewide, the cruise industry accounts for nearly 150,000 jobs with an annual economic impact of $8.5 billion.