Halloween is only a few weeks away and many families are trying to celebrate the holiday without breaking the bank.

This year GoodWill has launched "Halloween Bootiques" at a select number of their Goodwill stores. In these Bootiques you can find new costumes and DIY outfits, all 50-60% off the cost you see at big box stores.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, GoodWill’s job connection hotline has helped 18,000 people in the central Florida area.

“So everything from clothes, to shoes, to household items. That’s something that Goodwill can provide,” said Kim Praniewicz, the VP of Marketing and Mission Advancement at GoodWill. “And again all those dollars go back to the community as well. It’s a great opportunity to not only save, but you’re also helping.”

Despite being affected by the pandemic, GoodWill continues to help folks with job placement.

