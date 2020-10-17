FLORIDA — By 2021, Florida could be the first state to provide a mobile drivers license option. This would be as valid as a physical drivers license — but how exactly will it work?

In a press release, Terry Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, said this project will make the state of Florida a national leader in offering secure and trusted mobile identification.

Jessica Minnick teaches IT at Pasco-Hernando State College and said she's very interested in the direction the department is going in.

“It’s really convenient, because if you think about it most people don’t leave the house without their phone right, so it’s an added convenience,” she mentioned

One big concern is safety. Minnick responded by saying, “Sure so physical card, if you dropped this automatically, there's nothing protecting your information here. Anyone can just pick it up and very quickly see all of your personal information right. Where as with your phone, if you lose your phone, someone will have to get through the layer of security to access your phone and then layer two is getting to the app which that is also going to require some type of biometric to get into.”

This service will be made possible through the company Thales, a group that designs and provides services in digital identity and security among several other markets. Floridians will be able to simply activate the app, select the type of verification they need and everything they need would be right there in the palm of their hands.

The state said they're in the beginning phases of this project, but the company added that the technology is ready to be available for residents in 2021.