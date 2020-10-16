COLUMBUS, Ohio — Culture Market is the newest addition to Fifth Avenue in Columbus. It’s also the first Black-owned grocery store in the area in 25 years—something investor Juana Williams is thankful to be apart of.

“We are in the middle of a food desert, a pharmaceutical desert (and) a financial desert, and we wanted to bring those services to this community because it’s desperately needed,” said Williams.

The grocery store has 18 different investors who are all active in the business. Investor Tiffany Harris says one of her goals of being involved is to set an example for her kids.

“I wanted them to actually live it with me, so that’s why it was important for me to get involved so I could show them that Black people can come together, can work together and that you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Harris.

And while many might stray away from opening a business right now, investor and Pastor Michael Young says when the building went up for sale this summer, the group knew it was the right time.

“I believe this moment has chosen us. I think with the death of Mr. George Floyd and everything that was a domino effect ... I think it was the right time for culture market,” said Young.

A business he says wouldn’t be possible without the people behind it.

“We take a great sense of pride from a community perspective that there were 18 individuals that were able to set their egos aside and, as our president has said in the past, have made the mission greater than the man.”