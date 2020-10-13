ORLANDO, Fla. — The pandemic has left the UCF campus much quieter than normal as many students and staff members navigate online learning.

What You Need To Know UCF Armor Up Ambassadors remind other students to wear masks



Ambassadors also talk about social distancing and daily COVID-symptom self-checks



More: How UCF is working to protect students and staff from coronavirus

But for those people who are still on campus, there are a number of new rules this fall to keep people safe, and the University of Central Florida's newest student job, the "Armor Up" Ambassador, is helping to keep those on campus safe.

“Hi, thank you so much for wearing your mask today. I just wanted to ask, have you filled out your COVID symptom self-checker today?” UCF Freshman and Armor Up Ambassador Amy Ochoaleyva asked another student.

Walking around the UCF campus, a familiar chorus greets students.

“Hi, Thank you so much for wearing your mask today,” Ochoaleyva said, greeting passing students.

While this isn’t the freshman experience Ochoaleyva planned for, she's making it work.

"Definitely not what I expected,” she said with a shrug.

But instead of letting the pandemic get her down during her first year of college, she's using her drive to help others.

“Honestly, I’ve been getting a little upset at seeing people going out partying, not wearing their masks and I feel very strongly about that," Ochoaleyva said. "So when I saw there was a job where I could actually implement something, help people realize they need to wear their masks, I was like, 'Wow this is great for me, I want to do this.'"

Working part-time as an Armor Up Ambassador, she works to ensure that everyone wears a mask, social distances and is completing the daily COVID-symptom self-checker.

“It’s going to be like what symptoms are you feeling? If none, then none. And what buildings will be you be in today?” Ochoaleyva said to a student passing by, explaining the daily expectations for students, staff and visitors coming to UCF.

And, the ambassadors are rewarding those getting it right.

“Great, what would you like?" she asked. "We have gummies, we have t-shirts."

Any on-campus job for students is now a coveted spot during the pandemic and it’s all paid for through funding from the CARES Act.

Here, these ambassadors spread the message of safety while helping keep coronavirus case numbers down on campus.

“They’re really hearing that better from their peers themselves and it doesn’t come across as a simple, well just follow the rules, it’s really about care and concern for one another," said UCF Director for Wellness & Health Promotion Services Maureen Hawkins. "And that’s what we want, mostly, to get across to our students is this is a way you can actively care for yourself and for the rest of the community,” .

And so far, it’s working. The students Ochoaleyva talks to and sees are happy to do their part in keeping campus open and their fellow Knights safe.

“Now that I know people are actually following it because they see us around here, it makes me feel a lot better,” Ochoaleyva said.