SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The November election is now less than four weeks away and many people across Central Florida who requested mail-in ballots are starting to receive them in the mail.

But you'll want to make sure you check the contents of that envelope closely. In some counties, you'll need to make sure you're adding the right postage when you send in your vote.

In Seminole and Brevard counties, you'll need to add 70 cents in postage or two "Forever" stamps to the envelope. Other counties, such as Flagler, require 55 cents in postage or the equivalent of one Forever stamp. Elsewhere, many counties, including Orange and Osceola, cover the cost by sending out prepaid envelopes.

Some voters across Central Florida worry the nonstandardized system is confusing and could lead to ballots being sent back so close to the election.

But in Seminole, where voters have been paying their way for mail-in ballots for years, they say it just comes down to careful reading.

“Vote-by-mail dropoff? Right over here,” said Brian Stewart, a worker at the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections office.

A big box for ballots and Stewart are the first things to greet voters walking into the Sanford office.

“It’s been very busy,” Stewart said.

He's in the front lobby to make sure there aren’t any issues with the mail-in ballots being dropped off at the office.

“I'm checking the ballots, checking their signatures, the dates on the ballots, just making sure everything is proper before it goes into the mail ballot drop off box,” Stewart said, describing his role ahead of elections.

“I haven’t gone to a poll in quite awhile so it’s not that big a deal for me,” said David Wood, a Seminole County voter.

He was at the office to vote. Wood said mail-in voting is now routine and has been since he voted absentee while working overseas.

The 70 cent cost to mail his ballot is no big deal, but there is confusion over the amount, he said.

“It should say two stamps, because nobody knows how much a stamp costs anymore. That seems to be the main thing," Wood said. "But no, the price doesn’t matter."

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said his office doesn’t get many questions about the double-stamp postage requirements or potential issues of needing to return ballots back to voters because of it. The 70 cent cost, Anderson said, has to do with the weight of the envelope going out, including a secrecy sleeve, "I Voted" sticker, two pieces of paper for the ballot itself, and the return envelope.

Right now, Anderson said most voters he’s talking with on the phone and at his office are bringing their ballot in themselves.

“Voters are bypassing the mailbox and they’re coming directly to us,” Anderson said.

The state of Florida doesn’t require counties to cover postage costs for mail-in ballots.

For years, Anderson said Seminole voters have added those stamps themselves. And with more than 113,000 mail-in ballots requested so far for the November election, he said it would be expensive to start.

“We look forward to taking a look at that in the future, being able to provide that," he said. "With the budget constraints we’re under currently, it’s just not something we could afford to do this time around."

And if you did request a ballot by mail and decide you don’t want to pay that postage, you can drop it off now at the Supervisor of Elections office to be counted, cost- and worry- free.

“I voted," Wood said, showing off his "I Voted" sticker.