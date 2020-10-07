ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Central Florida this Saturday for his first in-person campaign stops since the White House coronavirus outbreak.

What You Need To Know Pence campaign says VP will be in Central Florida this weekend



He'll speak at Latinos for Trump event before rally in The Villages



RELATED: Central Florida Trump Rally Canceled Hours After President's Positive Test

Pence will first be the guest at a Latinos for Trump event at Central Christian University on Hiawassee Road in west Orange County, according to a news release from his campaign.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the 1 p.m. start time.

Soon after, Pence will head north to The Villages, where he's set to speak at a Make America Great Again rally at 3:30 p.m.

With less than a month to Election Day, the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are making their final arguments in several battleground states, including Florida.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a campaign rally less than a week ago but canceled after contracting the coronavirus.

Pence has tested negative, the White House says. He was scheduled to face off against Democratic rival Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night in the only vice presidential candidates debate.