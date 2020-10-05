Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. will temporarily close all its movie theaters beginning on Thursday, parent company Cineworld has announced.

What You Need To Know Regal to temporarily close its movie theaters in the U.S.



The closure will affect about 40,000 employees at 536 locations



Decision comes as more major studio releases get pushed back



No possible reopening date was shared

The closure will affect 536 Regal movie theaters and about 40,000 employees in the U.S.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.—from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theaters to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. “We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theaters to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.”

The decision comes just days after the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” was pushed to 2021, further diminishing hopes the movie theater industry could rebound this year.

After being closed for about four months, Regal began reopening its theaters in July with new safety protocols in place. But in addition to major releases being delayed, movie audiences have also been slow to return.

Regal didn’t provided a possible reopening date for its movie theaters but said the company would be “monitoring the situation closely.”