BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Virtual learning was a new challenge for many families, including one in Brevard County who chose eLearning for their two elementary school students.

Five weeks ago, we visited with Christina Harvey and her two children, Lucian and Naelle. This week, we returned to see how they were progressing.

“They seem to be doing well, getting good grades," their mother said. "(It's been) a lot of adaptations, a lot of thinking on the fly, hoping you’re making the best choices for your family and your community.”

Harvey said when it's time for recess, she encourages her children to get out of the house: skateboard, read for pleasure, run around — anything to get the energy out.

For 10-year-old Lucian, parents as well as teachers have been supportive throughout the transition.

He misses his friends the most and has encountered some new "challenges."

“We used to joke around, but now it’s really hard to do that because everyone can hear what you’re saying," he said.

Naelle, 7, also misses time with her friends and "good salads" served up at school. But she's enjoyed one of the pluses of working from home: spending time with her family.

“Usually when it’s lunch, I eat lunch, then go back to class or snuggle with the dog a little bit," she said.

And when it comes to the future and the question of whether the students will continue their studies virtually or move to brick-and-mortar classes, both Naelle and Lucian say they are on the same page.

“I think I’m going to keep learning from home, because it’s really fun spending time with your family," she said.

“It definitely feels good to know that no one else would be infected by keeping each other safe by being long distances apart. Lesser risk of coronavirus," Lucian said.

The student said he feels like the virus spread continues like "the water cycle," and he says he's doing his part to keep the virus's spread down.

"I really want to keep the world safe," he added.

