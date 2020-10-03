ORLANDO, Fla. — A local infectious disease expert says President Donald Trump has a good chance to recover from coronavirus despite his age. The doctor says at age 74, Trump's chances of recover are still at 95 percent.

Dr. Michael Muszynski, a professor with Florida State University’s College of Medicine who has researched the spread of infectious diseases for decades, says, like anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, Trump should isolate for at least 10 days from when his symptoms started, because that’s how long someone can stay contagious.

He says the exception is if symptoms progress from mild to more serious.

“If you’re still symptomatic and coughing and feeling sick or poorly or still with fever, you have to stay in isolation," Muszynski said. "You don’t just automatically come back after ten days."

“It’s 10 days plus symptomatic improvement," he added. "No symptoms, no fever and then ten days.”

Muszynski says the 14-day quarantine we’ve heard so much about is recommended for people who merely come in contact with someone who tests positive. It’s longer than the 10-day isolation requirement because it accounts for the few days it may take between virus transmission and someone actually becoming sick.