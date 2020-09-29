CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local organization that helps the blind and visually impaired by hosting camps and events is just months away from having to permanently close its doors.

Camp Dogwood also provides free eye and hearing exams, gives away free glasses, and more. Since the pandemic however, they haven’t been able to earn any money.

When they aren’t hosting campers, the organization rents the facility for private group events.

The retreat administrator, Tammy Thomas, says there isn’t another organization in the state that helps people with their vision as much as Camp Dogwood does.



“I would cry, not because I would be out of a job, but because I know what it would do to the people in the state of North Carolina,” Thomas says.



Longtime camper turned volunteer Callie Laffon was born with neurofibromatosis, which is a rare condition that impacts her eyesight, so she uses a cane to get around.



Laffon started Camp Dogwood over 20 years ago. She isn’t sure what she’ll do without it.



“It’s heartbreaking cause you have your freedom here, and there’s no one looking down on you for being visually impaired,” Laffon says.



The organization is currently fundraising by selling items on its website, and they’re gearing up to host a BBQ. Their goal is to raise $100,000 before January.