KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A leak at the International Space Station forced NASA managers to wake up crew members late last night.

What You Need To Know International Space Station has a leak



NASA recently noticed the leak rate had increased



Officials believe the leak is coming from the Russian side



Crew in no immediate danger

NASA says Astronaut Chris Cassidy and two Russian Cosmonauts were told to move into the Russian segment of the ISS to isolate the leak.

The space agency says the leak has been an issue for quite some time, but just recently they’ve noticed the leak rate increase, including last night.

After tests were conducted, NASA suspects the leak is coming from the Russian side of the ISS. Now they’ll work with their Russian counterparts to figure out how to fix the leak.

NASA says the crew at the ISS, and astronauts heading to the space station in the next month are in no immediate danger.