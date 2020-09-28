DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Business owners and city leaders in Daytona Beach have different opinions on what moving into Phase 3 now means for Biketoberfest,​ scheduled to happen in just a few weeks. The one thing they can agree on: bikers are coming.

What You Need To Know Biketoberfest runs October 15 to 18 in Daytona Beach



City still does not want to issue special permits for businesses





At Peanut and George’s Pub on Main, owner Leea Murphy was thrilled to move into Phase 3. Her first thought after the governor’s announcement was what to do about Biketoberfest.

“We know we are going to get hit, we know we are going to get hit hard,” said Murphy.

While the event may not be like those of the past, she thinks more bikers will come to town now that bars and restaurants can operate at 100 percent capacity.

“I will be at full capacity, fully staffed, we are hiring to make sure that we are able to take care of everybody that comes into town,” said Murphy.

But without special event permits, she is concerned about how they’ll handle crowds.

“I am hoping that Daytona will have an emergency meeting so we can prepare and make sure that everything id going to be ok,” said Murphy.

However, Mayor Derrick Henry claims any change to current plans is unlikely.

“As it relates to the permit for Biketoberfest, this does not change any of that. People have to remember that those permits are special use permits, they are not guaranteed to businesses in any given year,” said Henry.

Henry said he is unhappy with the governor’s decision, especially with limiting their abilities to issue fines.

But he does understand business owners like Murphy need this extra revenue.

“Having Biketoberfest is definitely what we all need to be able to pull us out for the few months,” said Murphy.

However, the mayor is concerned about the long term cost.

“If we fail in this experiment then the consequences are dire. Life and death are in our hands, let's make the best decisions that we can,” said Henry.

When it comes to handling crowds out on Main Street, the Daytona Beach Police Department claims they have plans in place, regardless of there not being any permits.