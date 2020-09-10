ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Two cities discussing how to handle Biketoberfest, both coming up with different solutions.

While commissioners in Ormond Beach voted Wednesday night to allow special event permits, Daytona Beach voted to not allow them — believing it's a public health issue.

At the Iron Horse Saloon in Ormond Beach, manager Steve Fritz is relieved that he is able to apply for this permit as he has in years past.

“It is very huge for us, it's been a bad year with all the virus and everything, them letting us open up, I appreciate the city doing that,” said Fritz.

While they’ll have to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the city before their permit is approved, he is just happy they’ll have vendors and limited outside music.

“It's a big amount of money for the economy, I mean it is not just us, it's the hotels, it's the people that do our T-shirts," said Fritz. "There are so many businesses affected by this that it is just huge that they’ve let this go on."

Mayor of Ormond Beach Bill Partington thinks it is the right decision, given the city's resources.

“With all the space that we have, I think we can manage it versus people being jammed into these small businesses. Allowing them to spread out makes more sense. They are going to come one way or another, so being prepared for that just made a lot of sense to us,” said Partington.

However over in Daytona Beach, many businesses are disappointed that they won't have the same opportunity.

Robert Honeycutt, the owner of Froggy's Saloon on Main Street, voiced his opinion to commissioners before the vote and now claims to feel somewhat defeated.

“I don’t even know if I want to be open, I am really weighing that factor,” said Honeycutt.

Without the permit, he won’t be allowed to set up the 10 outside bars he usually has. It also means no vendors, no bands outside and no shutting down the street. He is worried what will happen, betting people will still flock to town. He is concerned now they will be at a greater risk of spreading the virus if forced inside.

“What are we going to do with these people? Are we going to become cops? Do I open the doors and pay a lot of money for security to push people back out, not to buy drinks? Doesn’t make sense? I would be better off if I shut down and did nothing,” said Honeycutt.

While he confident he’ll still make it through, he’s worried for the staff that he won’t be able to hire this time around.

He is also worried for the other businesses on Main Street that rely on these permits every year.

“I honestly believe some of the businesses are going to have to close and they are not going to come back,” said Honeycutt.

Despite the permits not being approved in Daytona Beach, Police Chief Craig Capri said in a statement that they are still prepared to handle any crowds.

“We'll be fine-tuning that plan over the next month, taking social distancing, face masks and other aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic into account," said Chief Capri. "We want to make sure our citizens and officers are as safe as possible while also being as accommodating as we can be to our visitors."