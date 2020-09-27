MELBOURNE, Fla. - No one was hurt in an overnight laundry room fire at Greenwood Place, an assisted living facility on Croton Road, a city spokeswoman told Spectrum News on Sunday.

The fire call came in at roughly 11:59 p.m. Saturday for the facility at 2680 Croton Road.

“All engines, both ladder trucks and Battalion Chiefs responded to and participated in this fire,” Melbourne spokeswoman Cheryl Hall said in an email.

Thick smoke filled the facility when firefighters arrived, but the fire was contained to the laundry room where it was extinguished.

“The entire first floor was evacuated with the second floor sheltered in place,” Hall said. “The first floor had significant water damage from the sprinkler heads that activated.”

Displaced occupants were ultimately assisted back to a large common area in the second floor for the remainder of the night as required under Greenwood Place’s emergency plan, Hall said.

American Eagle Eau Gallie LLC owns Greenwood Place.

It is licensed for 80 beds, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.