LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a night of largely peaceful protests Thursday, Breonna Taylor's family is set to speak publicly for the first time since the grand jury announced its findings in Taylor's case Wednesday. Taylor's family will be joined by attorneys Ben Crump, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker at 10:30 a.m. in Jefferson Square Park.

While Taylor's family has yet to speak publicly, some members of her family, such as her mother Tamika Palmer, have taken to social media. Yesterday on Instagram, Palmer wrote, "It's still Breonna Taylor for me," followed by the hashtag #ThesystemfailedBreonna.

The Taylor family's lawyers have also taken to social media. On Wednesday, Aguiar wrote on Facebook, "Way to really rub it in. Three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's. Let alone everything else you got wrong.

"I'm so sorry Breonna. And Tamika. And Juniyah. And Kenny. And Bianca. And Tahasha. And everyone. This isn't right and I should've done more."

For a complete look at how event have unfolded over the last few days you can revist our blogs:

Here are the latest updates from Friday:

12:30 pm

Q: What do you expect for this weekend? Has LMPD heard of any large groups coming to Louisville?

Schroeder: Expect protests to continue, expect it to be larger groups. Have heard rumors of groups coming to Louisville on both sides. Haven't heard of militia. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

Q: What do you expect for this weekend? Has LMPD heard of any large groups coming to Louisville?

12:29 pm

Q: Impression that there was no body camera footage?

Schroeder: No footage of incident itself, from responding officer. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:28 pm

Q: How would you suggest people protesting peaceful from the violence?

Schroeder: We would not arrest everybody in the crowd, but if you're in immediate vicinity, please remove yourself. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:27 pm

Q: Will you release full LMPD Public Integrity Unit file?

Fishcer: We're working with AG, FBI so we can release as much as possible without jeopardizing the investigations going on. Working on redactions. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:25 pm

Schroeder addresses emails sent by Bridget Hallahan. Says they are looking into them. She has been relieved of her position in the 5th Division. She is retiring from her position in October. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:24 pm

Schroeder reminds that the curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:22 pm

Schroeder said once library was clear, police worked with protesters to establish a plan to leave First Unitarian Church and go home. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:21 pm

Schroeder says marchers continued to cause damages to TARC buses, a library. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:20 pm

Schroeder says around 26 people were arrested for violations related to the protests. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:19 pm

Fischer emphasizes that we cannot create either/or situations. "We need everyone to move forward in our city." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

Fischer stresses that "violence and destruction will not be tolerated." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:18 pm

Fischer says he is urging protesters and allies to help shape the city we want, one of justice and equity. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:17 pm

.@louisvillemayor Greg Fischer and Interim @LMPD Police Chief Rob Schroeder are hosting a briefing to provide an update on protests. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

12:01 pm

Taylor's mother and sister released a bunch of butterflies on to the square where their late sister and daughter is memorialized. pic.twitter.com/SzjPAoKZLf — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

11:59 am

Q: Believe this is a turning point in America?

Crump: For 401 years, we've been dealing with systematic racism. We live it every day. They continue to tell us it's legal. Just because they say it's legal doesn't mean it's right. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:56 am

Butterflies are released pic.twitter.com/7p9dGvNumd — David Guildford (@guildford56) September 25, 2020

11:55 am

Q: How hurtful was it that Taylor's name isn't in the indictment?

Crump: It was like a kick in the stomach to Tamika Palmer. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:53 am

.@atticascott4ky describes the circumstances of her arrest.



Says she was arrested at 8:58, two minutes before curfew. pic.twitter.com/ABjF9qVCXZ — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

11:51 am

#jacobblake sr, father of the man shot 7 times in the back by #kenosha police is speaking with the mother of #BreonnaTaylor @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/goknsE3S5U — Jonathon Gregg (@JohnnyGregg) September 25, 2020

11:50 am

Scott says charges against her and her daughter are "ridiculous." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

State Rep. Attica Scott comes up to the mic. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:48 am

Jacob Blake Sr. takes the mic. pic.twitter.com/i4sptvbTGd — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

#JacobBlake Sr. Addresses Louisville.



“My son gave me the ability to be here today.”



“He cannot stand, so I came to stand for him.” pic.twitter.com/jVutlG6ZCh — David Guildford (@guildford56) September 25, 2020

11:47 am

"My son gave me the power to come over here today," Blake says. "He cannot stand for himself, so I stand for him. We stand for him." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:46 am

Blake says, "I knew this family needed some energy, and I said, 'I'm coming.'" — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:44 am

"I knew I had to be here," Blake says. "We didn't choose this fraternity. This fraternity chose us. If we laid down and let them run over us, who would we be?" — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:43 am

Crump introduces Jacob Blake Sr., Jacob Blake's father. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:41 am

A message from @TamikaDMallory to @louisvillemayor:



“Until you fire these cops... I promise you, we will continue to make these streets hot.” pic.twitter.com/NqGYjO2E74 — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

11:36 am

Mallory calls on Mayor Greg Fischer. Says the changes must be implemented. Says until the officers are fired from LMPD, "I promise you, we will continue to make these streets hot." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:33 am

.@TamikaDMallory calls Daniel Cameron a “coward,” “wicked,” and a “sell-out.



“We have no respect for you.” pic.twitter.com/hLqFBhqlJt — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

11:32 am

Mallory says she thought about Cameron saying he's a Black man at Wednesday's press conference. Says there were Black people who brought slaves to the states. "You are a coward, you are a sellout, and you were used by the system to hurt your own mama," she says. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:26 am

The #FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individuals who participated in an arson on September 23 at the Louisville Hall of Justice. Please submit tips to FBI Louisville at (502) 263-6000 or https://t.co/gZ7h6UgnSP.https://t.co/unbFi41nOg pic.twitter.com/SHNzWSHB3s — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 25, 2020

11:25 am

Bianca Austin, Palmer’s sister and Taylor’s aunt, reads a statement from Plamer.



Says she never trusted Daniel Cameron to do his job. pic.twitter.com/FqHrFqIfwW — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

"Black women are often disrespected," Crump says. "People were not trying to do stories on Breonna Taylor, this Black woman who was killed by police. A lot of people did not return my calls." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:24 am

Crump is at the mic, asking everyone to reflect on the statement just read. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:22 am

"I knew Cameron would never do his job, but what I do know is he and countless others will go to bed with her face," reads the statement. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:19 am

"Cry your tears, lift your head up and keep stepping," she says. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:17 am

Crump introduces Breonna Taylor's aunt, Bianca Austin. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:12 am

Attorney Lonita Baker accuses @kyoag of being dishonest with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.



Says they learned of the grand jury decision at the same time as the public. pic.twitter.com/1Mj9LlGuyP — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

11:11 am

"We can't let the anger consume us, because we still have work to do," Baker says. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:10 am

Baker says Cameron wasn't "upfront" with Tamika Palmer before the grand jury announcement Wednesday. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:09 am

Baker says Cosgrove, who fired the shot that killed Taylor, was just as reckless as Hankison and deserves to be charged. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:07 am

Baker says she echoes the demand that Cameron release the transcript and the recordings. She also wants him to quit "dodging the questions." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

Crump introduces attorney Lonita Baker, who is stepping up to the mic. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

11:03 am

Crump leads a chant of “release the transcripts.” pic.twitter.com/IGJkL2dKNl — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

“Release the transcripts.” The family and supporters chant calling for @kyoag to release the transcripts. pic.twitter.com/RshqtNcHdq — Khyati Patel (@khyati_tv) September 25, 2020

11:01 am

Crump and the crowd begin chanting, "Release the transcripts." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump urging @kyoag Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcript. — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 25, 2020

11:00 am

Crump says this follows a pattern of "blatant marginalization and disrespect" of Black people, especially Black women. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

10:59 am

#BreonnaTaylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, her sister and lawyers walk hand-in-hand to the press conference in Downtown Louisville at Jefferson Square Park. @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/QGf5ULbpUv — Khyati Patel (@khyati_tv) September 25, 2020

10:58 am

Crump asks if the witness who claims LMPD did knock before entering Taylor's apartment was able to testify in front of the grand jury. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

10:57 am

NEW: #BreonnaTaylor’s family and attorneys address a small crowd and a few dozen press outlets. @AttorneyCrump just said #JacobBlake’s father traveled to join the family. pic.twitter.com/5BLGKMLBe8 — David Guildford (@guildford56) September 25, 2020

10:56 am

Crump said he questions what evidence Cameron sent to the grand jury. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

Ben Crump demanding @kyoag release the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/VvYG1Qc2Hq — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

10:55 am

Crump questions why there were no charges for the bullet that went into the apartment of the Black neighbor above Taylor's apartment or for the bullets that killed Taylor. — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

10:54 am

Crump says the family of Breonna Taylor is "heartbroken, devastated and outraged and confused and bewildered." He asks if @kyoag Daniel Cameron presented any evidence on Taylor's behalf, or did he "press his thumb on the scales of justice." — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 25, 2020

10:51 am

Jacob Blake’s father is here. pic.twitter.com/0syERUaYjr — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

10:49 am

10:45 am

Little late getting started. The family asked that mics be moved to put the mural in the background. pic.twitter.com/wg17djM8PN — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

10:20 am

10:13 am

15 minutes ahead of the scheduled press conference with Breonna Taylor’s family.



The cameras are in place. pic.twitter.com/aNUDzeODby — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020

10:04 am

They just removed the tarp that shields the #BreonnaTaylor tributes from the elements. Family set to speak here shortly @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/EGKgXNWUy9 — Michael Cadigan (@michaelcadigan) September 25, 2020

Sept. 24 5:29 pm

This is the raw video of Louisville officer Sgt. John Mattingly shortly after Kenneth Walker shot him. They called him a "murderer," when all he did was defend himself. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/oCaum8neaB — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) September 24, 2020

8:32 am