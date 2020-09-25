LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a night of largely peaceful protests Thursday, Breonna Taylor's family is set to speak publicly for the first time since the grand jury announced its findings in Taylor's case Wednesday. Taylor's family will be joined by attorneys Ben Crump, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker at 10:30 a.m. in Jefferson Square Park.
While Taylor's family has yet to speak publicly, some members of her family, such as her mother Tamika Palmer, have taken to social media. Yesterday on Instagram, Palmer wrote, "It's still Breonna Taylor for me," followed by the hashtag #ThesystemfailedBreonna.
The Taylor family's lawyers have also taken to social media. On Wednesday, Aguiar wrote on Facebook, "Way to really rub it in. Three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's. Let alone everything else you got wrong.
"I'm so sorry Breonna. And Tamika. And Juniyah. And Kenny. And Bianca. And Tahasha. And everyone. This isn't right and I should've done more."
Here are the latest updates from Friday:
Little late getting started. The family asked that mics be moved to put the mural in the background. pic.twitter.com/wg17djM8PN— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020
10:20 am
Journalists in place to hear from the mother of #BreonnaTaylor #Louisville @SpectrumNews1KY @NY1 pic.twitter.com/4EVSQQep53— Jonathon Gregg (@JohnnyGregg) September 25, 2020
10:13 am
15 minutes ahead of the scheduled press conference with Breonna Taylor’s family.— Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 25, 2020
The cameras are in place. pic.twitter.com/aNUDzeODby
10:04 am
They just removed the tarp that shields the #BreonnaTaylor tributes from the elements. Family set to speak here shortly @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/EGKgXNWUy9— Michael Cadigan (@michaelcadigan) September 25, 2020
Sept. 24 5:29 pm
This is the raw video of Louisville officer Sgt. John Mattingly shortly after Kenneth Walker shot him. They called him a "murderer," when all he did was defend himself. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/oCaum8neaB— Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) September 24, 2020
8:32 am
Grand Jury and @KYOAG may have denied #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor, but their decision cannot take away Bre’s legacy as a loving, vibrant young Black woman who served on the front lines of the COVID pandemic. We hope the FBI investigation finally gets justice for Bre and her family. pic.twitter.com/wAJ7J33sz5— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 25, 2020