ELON, N.C. — Elon University has moved to a "High Alert Advisory" on campus due to an uptick in coronavirus cases over the last week.

Elon reports there's been over 24 new cases in the last 24 hours, 115 estimated active cases, and 289 students in quarantine as of Thursday morning.

Michaelle Graybeal has owned All That Jas for over a decade and says she relies on the students for business, especially after losing about 75 percent of business from March through August.

She hopes the school won't have to send students home.

“We're a part of the community and we want to stay here and be here, and we need them to stay here for us to do that,” Graybeal emphasizes.

The university says even if the campus reaches a very high alert it will most likely ask students to shelter in place.

Elon President Connie Book says state and national health officials say closing campuses and sending students back to their homes is ill-advised.