COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A couple with chef culinary skills and food industry customer service skills are taking a lead of faith and started their own business after working for a grocery delivery service.

The Addlemans started working for a grocery delivery app and it was going great until COVID hit. The company hired too many people and there wasn't enough business to go around.

Pamela Addleman said Perfect Pear started after they saw an opportunity to provide something the grocery delivery apps couldn't, which is a personalized customer service experience. Perfect Pear started at the end of May and in June they got their first set of clients.

“We do for them things they can't get with those other companies like you always get a random shopper, you can't request certain things, they don't go to two stores for you but with us you get your money worth,” Pamela explained.

Not only do they go grocery shopping at major grocery stores, they also go to small businesses like seafood, meat markets, and even hardware stores. Giving most cities in Brevard County the chance to get their hands on fresher food locally sourced and selected by a chef.

“Seafood Atlantic — every week we make a trip up there to Cape Canaveral. They have awesome seafood,” she says. “Now we are partnering with Hayes meat market.”

The couple also known as the Perfect Pear, saw an opportunity and ran with it, giving them the flexibility of having more family time while being part of the Brevard County small business community.

“We offer discounts for using our invoice system because we save a little money so we pass that along to our customers too,” she added.

Pamela knows how important is to provide a customizable service for those people who are too vulnerable to leave their home, have dietary restrictions, and for those with a busy lifestyle.

“We go to Cocoa Beach, Grant, Lake Washington, up to Viera, and down to Palm Bay.”