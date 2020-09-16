It was a socially-distanced conversation between a group of American heroes and the man hoping to become the next Commander-in-Chief.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden visited Tampa Bay on Tuesday and held a roundtable discussion with military veterans at Hillsborough Community College.

The conversation ran the gamut from education – to veteran suicide.

“Fulfilling our promise to our veterans, military families, caregivers and survivors is critical to ensuring we not only meet our obligations but future generations continue to volunteer to serve,” Biden said.

With 49 days until the November election – and with ballots being sent to military service members overseas – Biden took the opportunity to attack President Trump over his recently reported comments about the men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform.

“Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be able to conceive the idea of selfless service or being part of a cause that’s bigger than yourself,” Biden said.