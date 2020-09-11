VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bar owners across the state say they are ecstatic about getting ready to open their doors again on Monday for the first time since June.

What You Need To Know Florida bar owners will be able to reopen on Monday



Bars will only be able to operate at 50 percent capacity



Only seated customers will be served

“Whatever I have to do, I’ll have it done by Monday at 7 a.m.” said Patti Miracle, as she unlocked her Ormond-By-The-Sea bar, Seaside Tavern.

As she stepped foot inside, flipping on the lights, Miracle was full of emotion.

"Super excited, relived, just feel like we made it," she said. "We are really excited to get back to business.”

After being closed for nearly six months, it's a day she wasn’t sure she’d make it to. But now, she’s ready to stock up.

“I honestly did not think I was going to be reopening," Miracle said." I had kind of had a decision in my head to make and I said if we are not open by the end of this month then I am not reopening.” ​

Back in July she filed a lawsuit against the State of Florida claiming bars were being discriminated against.

After seeing the tweet last night from Halsey Beshears announcing they could reopen, Miracle said she feels officials are finally listening.

“We can be responsible and we will take care of our patrons and social distance and abide by the guidelines,” she said.

Under the new guidelines, bars can open at 50 percent capacity and only serve guests that are seated.

“The 50 percent capacity is is absolutely fine with us," Miracle said. "I mean we were willing to open under any guidelines so we were more than happy to be opening at 50 percent.”

While she can stop worrying about reopening, Miracle now pours her attention into paying off all the bills that are still on tap.

“You know we’ve got a long road ahead of us but at least we’re on that road,” she said.

Miracle says she plans to continue on with her lawsuit against the state, as she wants to make sure bar owners never go through anything like this again.