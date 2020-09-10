They were shut down along with most other businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ramp up in Florida. Then, bars across the state were closed again in July, shortly after they reopened.

More specifically, they were banned from selling alcohol for consumption at their establishments.

It was done by executive order, but now that order is being rescinded.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DPBR) announced Thursday bars will be allowed to open on Monday, September 14 at 50% capacity.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears said in a statement.

“It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”