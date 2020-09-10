DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach City Commission, in a 1-6 vote Wednesday night, decided not to issue vendor permits or to change street traffic for Biketoberfest in 2020.

Several business owners on Main Street had asked commissioners to approve the permits. They were waiting on this decision so they knew whether to hire vendors and extra help for the event, a major economic driver that draws thousands of bikers to Daytona Beach each October.

“Event time is when we make most of our money,” Froggy’s Saloon Assistant Manager Jeffrey Honeycutt said. He said Biketoberfest business makes up nearly a quarter of Froggy’s yearly revenue.

The city commission took into account a new study from the Institute of Labor Economics that estimated 250,000 COVID-19 cases could be linked to the Sturgis Bike Rally held last month in Sturgis, South Dakota.

“The reality is that we have COVID, and we are going to make decisions with that in mind, but we also want people to realize we are also the same Daytona Beach that welcomes our bikers,” Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said.

During the meeting, the mayor said he still embraces Biketoberfest, but now is not the right time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the evening, the city commission in Ormond Beach voted to approve special-event permits for Biketoberfest.

The cities are separated by fewer than 6 miles.