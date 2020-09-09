Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady will not reopen Wednesday, the first day the state is allowing gaming to resume.

A spokesman for Rivers says they are working out final details on the casino's reopening plan under guidance from the state, and hopes to announce a reopening date soon.

Last week, Rivers' general manager said they've been working with the state on modifications and new procedures to ensure a safe environment for guests.

Saratoga Casino Hotel will be reopening Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a nearly six-month shutdown.

Casino management says the state's 25 percent occupancy limit will be enforced, as well as a mask requirement and social distancing.

The casino has also installed an enhanced air filtration system, Plexiglas dividers and hand-sanitizer stations throughout the facility.