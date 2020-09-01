KENOSHA, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Kenosha is gearing up for President Donald Trump's visit to the city following nights of civil unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Despite concern from the governor and mayor, Trump made it known that he will be traveling to Kenosha on Tuesday. Residents of the community have mixed feelings about the President's visit to their city. The White House said Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests.

Kenosha County officials on Monday said more than 200 people were arrested last week during the civil unrest. The Kenosha curfew will still be in effect for the rest of this week.

Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting was captured in a graphic video filmed by a bystander across the street.

11:45 p.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson is standing alongside Jacob Blake's family speaking to the media now:

HAPPENING NOW: Jessie Jackson standing alongside Jacob Blake’s family speaking to media now. pic.twitter.com/5ZpnkdtwS4 — Megan Marshall (@meganmarshalltv) September 1, 2020

11:40 p.m. Jacob Blake's uncle speaks to media at the Justice for Jacob Blake event in Kenosha

Jacob Blake’s uncle now speaking to the press. @SpectrumNews1WI pic.twitter.com/nkFKSoSBGb — Megan Marshall (@meganmarshalltv) September 1, 2020

11:05 a.m. Kenosha police are telling people to expect delays and find alternative routes while the President is here.

Many roads near Uptown and the east end of our city will be closed during President Trump’s visit. Expect delays and when possible find alternate routes. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) September 1, 2020

11:00 a.m. Justice for Jacob celebration is set to take place soon in Kenosha

Media pool here on 40th and 28th in Kenosha. Justice for Jacob celebration set to take place soon. pic.twitter.com/rAaeZObHJp — Megan Marshall (@meganmarshalltv) September 1, 2020

10:30 a.m. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on President Trump’s Visit to Kenosha:

“This President has not provided leadership that unites people and he has a bad habit of being divisive, which is not what the Kenosha community and Wisconsin wants or needs. I want President Trump to do what Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, has asked every American to do – examine your heart.”

Senator Baldwin also called for President Trump to end his opposition to taking action on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support over two months ago.

Baldwin has sponsored companion legislation in the Senate, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, a comprehensive approach to reform policing in America that will fix and improve police training and practices, ensure transparency and accountability, and help address systemic racism and bias to help save lives.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not allowed a vote on the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act or the Senate Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

10:40 a.m. Gov. Evers, Democrats, WEDC Announce up to $1 Million in Non-interest loans authorized to assist Kenosha businesses

Gov. Tony Evers, together with Sen. Bob Wirch, Reps. Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced today businesses that suffered damage in Kenosha over the last week will be eligible for up to $20,000 each in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.



“These funds will provide immediate aid to the businesses that suffered losses over the past week and serve as a first step toward rebuilding and healing the divisions that have caused so much fear, pain, and devastation,” said Gov. Evers “The people, businesses, and community of Kenosha are hurting, but they are strong and are looking to move forward united. We are prepared to be right there with them every step of the way as we rebuild the physical damage and address the critical issues of equity and justice in our communities and state.”

10:20 a.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson will return to Kenosha today to "urge multi-racial groups not to protest Trump's visit but rather to engage in positive community service."

MEDIA ALERT!Returning to Kenosha today w/ @RPCoalition national field director @bishopgrant2 to join Kenosha residents in massive community service program at 10:30amC&to urge the multi-racial groups not to protest Trump’s visit but rather to engage in positive community service. pic.twitter.com/68N2swzmDq — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 1, 2020

10:15 a.m. We will have complete team coverage in Kenosha during President Trump's visit

Complete team coverage from #Kenosha all day on @SpectrumNews1WI during @realDonaldTrump’s visit. A good read ahead of time on the actual timeline of #NationalGuard involvement and who actually requested what, when: https://t.co/7xb807UNwS — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) September 1, 2020

10:00 a.m. Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents Kenosha County in Congress, will join President Trump in Kenosha to discuss the need to heal and rebuild our community, as well as meet with workers, families, and law enforcement in Kenosha.

“President Trump answered my call when help was needed in Kenosha. Now he wants to thank the men and women who helped restore public safety in our community of Kenosha. It’s positive he is coming to thank them and to help begin the process of healing and rebuilding our community,” said Rep. Steil.

8:20 a.m. President Trump will arive in Waukegan, Ill. via Air Force One at approximately 12:25 p.m. for his trip to Kenosha.

8:12 a.m. Kenosha officials said damage to city-owned property from violence is estimated at nearly $2 million so far. The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week, according to the Associated Press. Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild.

