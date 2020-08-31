CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing is targeting December for a second uncrewed Starliner test flight, the first since the company's first attempt in December 2019.

What You Need To Know Boeing will attempt a 2nd Starliner unmanned test flight



If successful, Boeing and NASA will target June 2021 for crew launch





COMPLETE COVERAGE: Space News | Rocket Launch Schedule

The Starliner capsule will launch on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station when it happens.

The Boeing announcement on Friday comes after months of investigation into that first test flight, in which the Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit and was not able to dock with the International Space Station. NASA investigators determined several critical errors could have caused that mission to end in catastrophe.

Boeing says its made several software and testing updates since then. The company says it's implemented nearly 75 percent of the recommendations made by the NASA-Boeing Independent Review Team, and will implement all the recommendations.

The decision to launch a second uncrewed test flight means the first test flight for the Boeing Starliner with a crew aboard will now be targeted for June 2021, provided the second uncrewed test flight is successful.