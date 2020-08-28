ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is changing up its fall dining event.

Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays, which replaces the annual Food & Wine Classic, will take place every Saturday from September 19 through October 24.

Every event night will feature a different theme. For the first event, the theme will be a “Bubbles Lounge” that includes small bites and sparkling beverages such as champagne.

Other themes will include barbecue and Oktoberfest.

The event will be held indoors and operate in a limited capacity. Due to the ongoing pandemic, food delivery safety measure as well as social distancing procedures will be in place. Each group will be given their own socially-distance table and touchless menus will be provided.

Sip, Savory and Stay Saturdays will only be available to hotel guests who have the Sip, Savor and Stay Saturdays overnight package. However, all hotel guests will be able to enjoy a different specialty themed pop-up food truck each Saturday.

For more information about the event, visit swandolphin.com.