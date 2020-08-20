OCALA, Fla. — For Terri Lewis, the bond with her sister Kelly was like no other.

"She was always looked up to me, I was her big sister, I was her babe, I tried to protect her," Lewis said.

Kelly was born with cerebral palsy, attended a special needs school in Orlando, and was living in a group home in Marion County.

"My mom called and said 'hey, your sister has been admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia'," Lewis said.

She explained that Lewis was by herself, her first time alone in a hospital.

A few days later, her health went downhill. Lewis tried to see Kelly in person at Advent Health Ocala and got some support, but was eventually told she couldn't.

"To put the phone up to her ear and to sing "Yes, Jesus Loves You" to your sister as she's dying, and to know I couldn't be there, and probably for her not to understand why, hurts. Nobody should have to go through that," Lewis said.

She said she understands the coronavirus safety procedures in place, and was able to call in which helped calm Kelly down, but wishes she could have been there in person.

"She might have been 52 when she passed, but was childlike. She was at the most five, so I think exceptions should be made," Lewi said.

Lewis is also encouraging wearing a mask to help save more lives.

"She loved everyone unconditionally, and we can all learn something from her," Lewis said.

We've reached out to AdventHealth for more information on their policies during this pandemic, and what kind of visitation exceptions could be made.

We'll let you know when we hear back.​​