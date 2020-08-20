COCOA, Fla. — From homeless, to homeowner. On Thursday, a veteran was handed the keys to her new house, all part of Habitat for Humanity of Brevard's first-ever "Female Veterans Village".

​"When they notice that you're homeless, you're not a person," said Karla Griggs, who after serving overseas in the U.S. Navy fell on hard times.

She found herself homeless. She was sleeping in her car.

"You lose your identity," she said.

Griggs says she was living the street life. But through faith, she realized that was not her path to take. Griggs went to the VA for help with her benefits, and that's when she learned about Habitat for Humanity of Brevard.

Fast forward to today. Griggs is now officially a homeowner, joining the Habitat's first Female Veteran's Village in Cocoa.

The village will soon have six homes built on land donated by the city, but finding qualifying veterans is the challenge.

"There's a need, they are just not coming forward," said Marcus Ingeldsen of Habitat For Humanity of Brevard. "Lots of veterans are very prideful, they don't want to take anything. They don't understand it's not a 'hand-out', it's a 'hand-up'."

Habitat of Brevard says it wanted a place where women who shared a common background and experiences could live near and support each other.

Habitat for Humanity says America's female veterans are especially vulnerable to housing cost burdens compared to the overall veteran population, and a large group of them are single mothers who spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

Veterans with limited incomes can apply to purchase affordable, secure, well-built homes with a zero-interest mortgage through Habitat for Humanity. Program requirements for qualifying applicants include 300 sweat-equity hours and completion of homeowner preparatory classes.

Griggs says she's even thrilled to have a mortgage, because it means she finally has a roof over her head, and more.

"I feel like a little puppy dog, adopted at the pound! Because I have my forever home!" exclaims Griggs.

Habitat for Humanity has special programs in its chapters across the country to work with veterans. More than 4,500 veterans and their families have worked with Habitat since 2013.

Habitat for Humanity of Brevard is looking for four more female veterans to build homes for in the village. To find out more, head to the Habitat for Humanity of Brevard website.