Tony's, a popular dining experience in the Southern Tier, closed its doors a month ago and is back at it again.

"It feels good finally to be able to reopen and get some more pizzas out there," said Nati Martinez, a longtime employee for Tony's.

Martinez handles pizza dough like the perfect craftsman. Creating a taste of Italy with every maneuver.

His boss, Jared Miller, runs the place. Co-owner with his father, Miller takes orders and runs around a whole lot.

"In this industry, you're just constantly moving and when you don't have that for a week it's like just sitting in a car that's stalled out. Not a good feeling," said Miller.

He's happy to be back working. Miller had to shut down business for a week after he found out an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Then it partially reopened for takeout.

"You sit there and you kind of wring your hands and you're a little worried because you're watching your baby kind of struggle," said Miller.

But after some deep cleaning, Tony's is open again, serving people inside and out.

And this crew has faith business will be booming, as more people walk through the door.

"Then it started to pick up, you just hit that flow and you're like, you know what? Everything's going to be alright," said Miller.

The restaurant is also available for curbside pick-up.