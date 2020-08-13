BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The need for nurses is growing, especially in this time of pandemic.

But for many who want to go into the field, it means finding the financial means for training.

Adale VanPelt​ is a Licensed Practical Nurse who stays busy working for home as a tele-health nurse. She's behind-the-scenes working with patients on authorizations for procedures, MRIs and cat-scans.

VanPelt loves her job of two years, but her dream wouldn't have become reality without help.

"Funding to even be able to go to school, because it's not cheap," she said.

She heard about Macedonia Community Development Corporation of South Brevard. The nonprofit's goal is to assist low income and minority health care students on the Space Coast get scholarship funding for healthcare training programs.

Programs some candidates can't financially afford.

"Sometimes the cost is prohibitive, so how do we reach out to our low-income communities, and help them be a part of this workforce development," METCA Executive Director Teri Jones said.

Experts are predicting a shortage of 150,000 healthcare workers in the U.S. by 2030. METCA is partnering with the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast, and through a $25,000 grant from local Sutton Properties of Melbourne, is offering more scholarships.

"To get a student that is better by getting that training, to help a community with healthcare for the elderly, that need is going to grow," said Lynda Weatherman of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast.

Jones says one key is their pre-enrollment program. The nursing field is tough mentally and physically.

"Give them time to make sure, not just to raise their academics, but also to make sure it's what they want to do," Jones said.

"You really have to have a caring heart, you have to want to help people," said VanPelt, who is going back to school to become an RN.

And once again, METCA will be there every step of the way.

"It's family type thing, it's a great thing," she said, with a smile.