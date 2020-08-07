The State of New York taking aim Thursday at abolishing the National Rifle Association.

Some support the measure, others are firing back at a lawsuit against one of the most powerful pro-gun organizations in the nation.

What You Need To Know NYS has filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association



The NRA called the suit baseless



The suit has received mixed reaction from New Yorkers

"That's very unfair. But it's very typical of the Democrats," said Bruce Piatz, M&M Sports Den Owner.

Bruce Piatz, long-time owner of M&M Sports Den in Jamestown proudly displays his National Rifle Association membership certificate on his door and does not support the state's attempt to dissolve the nation's largest gun lobby.

"I think it's ludicrous. But they're always attacking gun owners and gun rights all the time. The right to bear arms shall not be infringed upon. And the government keeps trying to do that. And the NRA supports us. It certainly helps me exist," said Piatz.

Thursday, State Attorney General Letitia James filed suit seeking to dissolve the NRA, claiming it and four top executives violated state charity laws.

She says the group failed to manage its funds and diverted millions of dollars for personal use.

"We found that the NRA instead fostered a culture of non-compliance, and disregard for internal controls that lead to the waste and loss of millions of assets and contributed to the NRA's current deteriorated financial state," said Letitia James, NYS Attorney General.

"I'm not super surprised that they would get involved with the NRA , no. I don't agree with everything our state government does," said Elijah Kester, Jamestown.

Elijah Kester, 18, of Jamestown, grew up in a hunting family and credits the NRA for providing hunter safety courses.

"Even if they end up deciding that the lawsuit is well founded, I think those leaders should be removed but I don't think that the organization should be completely abolished because they do do good things," said Kester.

"I think that's pushing it too far. I don't think it has to reach down to the point where everyone else is affected. And everyone else's right are affected," said Marla Carter, Jamestown.

Marla Carter of Jamestown is also against dissolving the NRA.

She purchased a handgun Thursday night and stands behind those who support her wanting to defend herself should she ever feel threatened.

"It's very important to me. I feel that it's my own protection. It's for my own safety," said Carter.

"I just don't think NRA has been healthy for our America," said Pastor James Giles, Back to Basics Outreach Ministries Inc., President, CEO.

The lawsuit does have its supporters, including Pastor James Giles of Buffalo, who says he has nothing against gun owners and sportsman who bear arms legally.

He says callous NRA policies have intimidated lawmakers from passing sensible, life-saving legislation.

"I hold them solely responsible. The reason that gun violence is the number one cause of death for our children and our teens is because illegal guns are on the street, not because of law biding citizens that purchase a gun," said Giles.

In a statement, NRA President Carolyn Meadows called the suit a baseless, premeditated attack on the organization and the Second Amendment freedom it fights.

"This has been a power grab by a political opportunist. A desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta. Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom," said Meadows.

James is looking to recoup millions of dollars in lost assets.