TAMPA, Fla. — It represents 145,000 Florida educators — and the Florida Education Association made it crystal clear last month it does not want students and teachers back in classrooms until the state makes major gains in the fight against COVID-19.

Now, a judge could weigh in as early as Wednesday.

The union won an emergency motion for a status hearing.



It takes place on Wednesday.

The Florida Education Association is taking its case to court Wednesday.

It's a status hearing for a lawsuit the teachers union filed on July 20 to stop the governor’s executive order that requires all Florida schools to resume in-person classes in the fall, five days a week.

The first day of school is just a few weeks away.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the state’s Education Department, the Board of Education — and Miami-Dade Governor Carlos Gimenez — are all named in the lawsuit. Gimenez is in charge of the county that remains the state’s COVID-19 epicenter.

“Governor DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” FEA President Fedrick Ingram told the Associated Press last month. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control.”

DeSantis said his order is providing parents — and teachers — with options.

“Parents need to choose the best environment for their students, their kids,” he said. “If a teacher doesn’t feel comfortable there...I think they should be given as many options as possible.”

Here's the latest school start dates in the Tampa area, approved by local school boards:

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco & Polk schools will reopen August 24.

Citrus County Schools open August 20.

Manatee County Schools will open August 17.