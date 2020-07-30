STATEWIDE — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday extended the statewide ban on housing evictions until September 1.

That moratorium had been scheduled to expire Saturday.

What You Need To Know Wednesday's extension is the third on the eviction moratorium



The ban was first implemted in April



The moratorium is designed to help people struggling economically

DeSantis’ executive order, enacted because of financial struggles and unemployment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, allows people who are behind on the rent or mortgage to remain in their homes without concerns about eviction.

The extension allows people who cannot pay their rent or mortgage to wait, for now. However, they will have to pay all they owe before the moratorium expires or risk eviction then.

This marks the third time that DeSantis has continued the ban, which originally was implemented in April.

He had indicated at a roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Orlando that he might take additional action.