ORLANDO, Fla. - A swarm of bees attacked 14 children Thursday afternoon while hiking on Jay Blanchard Trail in east Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded after the first call for help came in at 3:01 p.m., said agency spokeswoman Ashley Gibson.

She said only 12 of the 14 hikers were stung. The victims were eight boys and four girls.

First responders are evaluating the patients. Allergic reactions are not being reported.

"I don't think we're going to have any transports," Gibson said. She didn't know what triggered the attack.

Parents were notified.

The children were participating in a Blanchard Park YMCA Family Center camping program, according to Chad Garmon, vice president of Community Engagement & Christian Initiatives for the YMCA of Central Florida.

"Staff acted quickly in accordance with the Y’s safety protocols to remove the campers from the site, inform parents, and alert medical professionals who promptly provided the necessary care to ensure their well-being," Garmon said in a statement.

"The Director of Jay Blanchard Park was notified and is addressing the site where the bee stings occurred," Garmon added. "The Y wishes our summer campers a speedy recovery from this unfortunate incident and looks forward to welcoming them back soon."

Jay Blanchard Trail, which stretches between Dean Road and Rouse Road, is part of Orange County's extensive network of automobile-free paved pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists.