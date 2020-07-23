ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando has canceled its “Limited Edition” event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fall event was scheduled to take place October 31-November 1 at the Orange County Convention Center as a mini version of MegaCon which was canceled in May.

“Like many of you we had hoped October would be the right time to gather again to celebrate fandom but it has become increasingly clear over the past few weeks that this is not a viable option,” organizers said in an update Thursday.

MegaCon Orlando still plans to hold a full event next year, with dates set for March 18-21.

All tickets will be transferred to the 2021 event automatically. Those wanting a refund instead, emails will be sent out with instructions on how to do so.

Surging coronavirus cases in Florida has led to many large gatherings, even those planned to take place in the fall, to be canceled or postponed. On Wednesday, runDisney announced that instead of an on-site race, the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend would be turned into a virtual race.