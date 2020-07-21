ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Orange County is cracking down on coronavirus restrictions. Officials are putting together strike teams to check in on area businesses, targeting those not taking cautions seriously.

What You Need To Know Orange County task force to vote on coronavirus strike teams



Strike teams would go around to businesses making sure they're following COVID-19 guidelines



Strike teams won't be penalizing businesses



The strike teams would ensure businesses are practicing social distancing, following the county's mask mandate, and posting safety signage.

They'd have PPE and other supplies for those who need them, but they won't penalize businesses not following the rules -- at least not yet.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it's all about making the area safer.

“We look to that group to begin to move out into the community to help educate our businesses and individuals about the necessity to follow those CDC guidelines and without some type of accountability measure in place, we can’t get to where we really need to be as a community.”

“They will be gathering information, intelligence, data, and if we see there’s a significant number that’s not, if we feel that’s something that’s a right for this community, I will not hesitate to use my authority,"Demings added.

In the meantime, Mayor Demings said code enforcement authorities and the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation could get involved with any businesses that are not cooperating. Those agencies have the power to do much more than just issue fines.

If you see a Central Florida business NOT complying with the state's reopening guidelines, report it to @FloridaDBPR. That agency is the lead "enforcement" on this and can suspend licenses if necessary https://t.co/HtSwKV7i0F @MyNews13 #n13covid19 — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) June 23, 2020

According to the health department, the county's rolling average from the past two weeks is 16 percent positive. The county is also seeing its highest rates of hospitalizations and ICU stays.

The county task force will vote Tuesday on whether or not to approve these strike teams.