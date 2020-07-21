Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is looking for help at the federal level for local governments. She was in Watertown on Monday to talk about it.

The senator says revenue for small towns, like in the North Country, are struggling with a lack of revenue, putting various infrastructure projects and jobs in jeopardy and local governments just don't have the money to pay for them.

She says making sure towns and other cities get the money, rather than states, will allow each community to get the help it needs.

"They're the ones who run emergency services. They're the ones who do the front facing of a pandemic like this. We want to give money directly to them," said Gillibrand (D-NY).

Gillibrand says so far, she'd give President Donald Trump an 'F' for his response to the pandemic.