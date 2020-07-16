EAST FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Ontario — A Florida couple have been charged with violating Canada’s Quarantine Act after authorities in North Bay, Ontario, say they failed to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the country.

What You Need To Know

Authorities accuse Florida couple of failing to self-isolate



The couple must pay $1,000 fine each if they plead guilty



Canada's Quantine Act requires visitors to quarantine for 14 days

Ontario Provincial Police declined to reveal the names of the couple for their protection but said they are a 68-year-old and a 70-year-old from Apopka.

According to authorities, the couple entered Canada in Fort Erie on July 3 to go to a seasonal property and did not comply with a required self-isolation period of 14 days. Canada’s Public Health Agency requested that police in East Ferris Township in Ontario complete a compliance check under the Quarantine Act, which requires visitors to Canada to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the country and answer any questions posed by authorities.

They currently are being monitored by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit while in isolation and have been scheduled to appear before the court on an undisclosed date, police said. They each could face a $1,000 fine if they plead guilty. If the case goes to court, they could face up to a $750,000 fine and/or six months in prison.