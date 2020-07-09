SANFORD, Fla. — During this difficult time amid the coronavirus pandemic , many of us are searching for something to lift our spirits.

Something that might work? A surprise visit for several Sanford business owners.

As so many small businesses are hurting, one Central Florida company is stepping in to make a difference.

Jeff Small is part owner of Advanced Composite Structures near the Sanford Airport— they repair helicopter blades.

His business is thriving when many are not. So, he decided to do something after seeing a social media post about a downtown shop on the verge of closing.

“I want to do this. Let’s write the checks. I said, ‘I want you girls to go down, just walk in and tell them who we are, and we’d like to help them,’” Small said.

Small and his team went to work, picking five business that need a boost. He gave out thousands of dollars to help with rent or whatever they need to get through the economic downturn.

He hopes his generosity catches on.

“Not everybody is doing well right now, but those that are, I don’t think it would hurt to give whatever you can,” Small said.

Small has decided not to stop here. In two weeks, he’s going to give another round of checks to small businesses.

“My life is complete. That’s what I’ve strived for my entire life is to be able to take care of my family, and my friends and those that are in need,” Small said.

This week, he also set up the Sanford Relief Fund — a way to collect donations, so he can continue to provide some relief for those who are hurting.

If you would like to help out Sanford small businesses, you can send donations to:

Sanford Relief Fund

200 E. Commercial St., #14

Sanford, FL 32771​