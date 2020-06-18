WASHINGTON — In a landmark ruling, the U.S. the Supreme Court has ruled that Trump administration can't rescind the DACA program.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to apply for protection from deportation.

There are almost 700,000 immigrants in the program.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with liberal judges.

In writing the majority opinion, Roberts said the way the Trump Administration went about trying to rescind the program was "arbitrary and capricious."

"The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may," Roberts said. "The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so."

The ruling also remanded the issue back to the Dept. of Homeland Security, which could try again to rescind DACA.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

READ the Full Opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court