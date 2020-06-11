ORLANDO, Fla. — As protests continue in Orlando, many are calling for changes within local law enforcement.

The question is, where do we go from here as our nation hits a true tipping point?

Spectrum News 13’s Watchdog Reporter Stephanie Coueignoux sat down one-on-one with Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Coueignoux: Where would you like to see additional funding be placed?

Chief Rolon: “I think we need to have a better funding for outreach, for outreach opportunities that also create an ability to have a PR campaign in place to better brand the profession. I think we also need to look at those social services that often try and work with law enforcement agencies to allow for them to then engage with the at-risk individuals in our community.”

Why should this time be any different when it comes to the outcome?

“I’ll be honest with you, I think if you don’t have the right people at the table for these discussions, then we will fail again. I think that we need to do is do a better job to bringing those entities, those community stakeholders to the table — the right stakeholders at the table. ”

When it comes to actual action, is a plan currently in place? Have you had discussions to show people those concrete steps?

“No, we have not because to your point, we’ve have a lot of initiatives. We have done our community outreach. We cannot do any more community outreach targeting our youth — that must mean we have more opportunities to improve our relationship a specific segment of our community, and we must be committed to that.”

During the 20 minute interview, we asked Rolon about other issues including defunding police, banning chokeholds and other tactics, where he’d like to see additional funding within the department, and what he’s learned from the Black Lives Matter movement.

