BELMONT, N.C. -- Restaurants are at half capacity as North Carolina begins to reopen. Businesses in Belmont are welcoming more customers by sending them outside.

The city is shutting down Main Street to traffic on weekends (depending on weather), opening it up for restaurants like Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub to place tables outside.

Something called “Al Fresco” dining.

Sammy’s Pub owner John Bailey would even like to see the temporary seating become a permanent part of the culinary scene.

“If the customers continue to enjoy it and take advantage of it, then I foresee the town continuing to do it,” Bailey says.

It’s something more North Carolina restaurants are getting interested in.

The City of Charlotte tells Spectrum News multiple restaurants are applying for their own dining area out in the streets and sidewalks.