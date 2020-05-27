ORLANDO, Fla. — The second named system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and has already made landfall near Charleston, SC. It is not a threat to Florida.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Bertha is second named storm of 2020 season





Winds increased to 50 mph just before landfall near Charleston, SC

Tropical Storm Bertha is located 40 miles northeast of Charleston and is moving north at 15 mph. Winds are to 50 mph.

Bertha made landfall shortly before 10 am, 20 miles to the east of Charleston.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach, SC to South Santee River, SC

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches can be expected with isolated totals to 8 inches, potentially leading to life-threatening flash flooding.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward to 25 miles from the center.

Bertha should become a tropical depression then remnant low tonight as it moves inland.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but occasionally storms can and do form before then. Last month, Arthur formed far off North Carolina.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts through November 30.