OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Another member of the Rivera family has been charged in the murder of Nicole Montalvo.

What You Need To Know Wanda Rivera faces accessory, tampering with evidence charges



Rivera is the mother-in-law to Nicole Montalvo



Montalvo was found dead on property owned by the Rivera family

​​Montalvo’s mother-in-law, Wanda Rivera is being charged as an accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Her son Christopher Otero-Rivera and husband Angel Rivera are also charged in the death of Montalvo who was found dead on two properties owned by the Rivera family in St. Cloud.

After a court hearing Tuesday morning prosecutors said they’re expecting to call more than 50 witnesses. Their biggest challenge has been rounding everyone up for depositions due to COVID19.

“One of the few good things about the virus is that I was at home working and didn’t have any hearings to go to,” said Ryan Williams, Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit. “We have been doing depositions, we have been conducting discovery, we have been getting ready not just for this trial but other trials.”

The state wants all three individuals to stand trial together but it’s up to the courts to decide that. The trial date has been set for July 13.