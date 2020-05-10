ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday is a day many have been waiting for as salons and barbershop officially are reopening in Florida.

At J. Henry’s barbershop in Orlando, the owner is getting everything inside ready to open after closing down mid-March ahead of stay at home orders.

Up until this point, he had been working with local and state leaders, including Governor Ron DeSantis, to safely reopen local businesses.

He and his barbers are looking forward to getting back to work.

“Man, trust me, I talked to my guys, we talk all the time pretty much because we’re a close-knit family here at J. Henry’s Barbershop, and they’re excited about coming back to work," said J. Henry. "We’ve got a lot of people that really, really want to get back into the barbershop and we’re lucky and grateful just to have them interested in supporting the business.”

He said while they hope they’ll stay busy Monday, they will also closely follow social distancing guidelines.

Henry said faith helped get him through these uncertain times and that same faith is helping them know they can get their business here back up to where it was.

