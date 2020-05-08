COCOA BEACH, Fla. — After being closed for almost two months, the iconic Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier is back open for business.

What You Need To Know Restaurants on Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier reopen



Guests undergoing temperature checks; bars still closed



General Manager Andrew Spinner says because of social distancing, the bars will sit empty, and it's strictly outdoor seating. Also, the venue is adding an extra layer of protection by checking guests' temperatures as they walk in.

Pelican's Bar & Grill, The Boardwalk Bar, and Rikki Tiki Tavern are open for outdoor seating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For anglers hoping to bring home the catch of the day, fishing is off limits for now.

"As far as the fishing goes, we felt we should put it on the back burner because it would be difficult to enforce," Spinner said.

To thank front-line workers who are trying to keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak, police, firefighters, and first responders are being offered a 10% discount on dining.