COCOA BEACH, Fla. — After being closed for almost two months, the iconic Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier is back open for business.
What You Need To Know
- Restaurants on Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier reopen
- Guests undergoing temperature checks; bars still closed
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
General Manager Andrew Spinner says because of social distancing, the bars will sit empty, and it's strictly outdoor seating. Also, the venue is adding an extra layer of protection by checking guests' temperatures as they walk in.
Pelican's Bar & Grill, The Boardwalk Bar, and Rikki Tiki Tavern are open for outdoor seating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For anglers hoping to bring home the catch of the day, fishing is off limits for now.
"As far as the fishing goes, we felt we should put it on the back burner because it would be difficult to enforce," Spinner said.
To thank front-line workers who are trying to keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak, police, firefighters, and first responders are being offered a 10% discount on dining.
Sign up now for one of our coronavirus newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important coronavirus stories of the day that you need to know for your area.